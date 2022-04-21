3 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2022

Three Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a new list of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2022.

The list, compiled by the online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Thursday and draws upon the data from more than 820,963 reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between March 1, 2021 – Feb. 28.

The release of the list also comes just over two weeks before Mother's Day.

"OpenTable’s 100 Best Brunch list is the perfect place for inspiration as Canadians plan to honour the mother figures in their lives," said OpenTable spokesperson Matt David in a news release.

Included on the list are the following Calgary locations:

Ontario tops the list with 51 restaurants, followed by B.C. with 33, Quebec with 10, Alberta with five and Atlantic Canada with one.

Along with the Calgary eateries featured, there was also one venue in Banff that made the cut: Farm & Fire on Banff Avenue.

OpenTable says its data suggests reservations are up 21 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019, and that 40 per cent of Canadians plan to dine out this Mother's Day.

“We are seeing pent up demand for dining out across the country," said Davis.

To view the complete list you can visit OpenTable's website.