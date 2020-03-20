CALGARY -- The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) confirms three of its students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Thursday, Dr. Bryan Szumlas, chief superintendent of CCSD, shared the fact that three Calgary Catholic students had tested positive.

"The names and schools of these students will not be released as sensitive health information is protected by the FOIP Act," said Szumlas in the letter. "The principals of these schools will contact the community with an update from Alberta Health Services and letters will be sent home.

"In all three of today’s cases, the school buildings have been declared safe by Alberta Health Services and at this point the school buildings remain open and the situation will continue to be monitored."

Szumlas also confirmed the CCSD was "working hard to provide alternative student learning solutions" and that more information would be provided in the coming days.