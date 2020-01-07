CALGARY -- Charges of second-degree murder are pending against three men and police are searching for a fourth connected to a homicide in the Beltline early Sunday.

Police were called to the area of 11th Avenue and First Street S.W. just before 5 a.m. on Sunday where they found a man in medical distress.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, police arrested three men they believe were responsible for the attack and said charges of second-degree murder are pending.

Investigators continue to search for a fourth suspect, Timothy Jones, 39.

He is described as being:

188 centimetres (6-foot-2) tall

93 kilograms (205 pounds)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.