CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking into the circumstances behind the death of a man found in medical distress early Sunday morning in downtown.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 11th Avenue and First Street S.E. shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

The man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Police say there is no indication the death is linked to the fatal shooting Saturday night in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.