CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services say three more patients, being treated in hospital for influenza this week, have died from complications connected to the illness.

The agency announced the information in their weekly data report released Thursday.

So far, four people have died in the Calgary Zone and 10 people have died in the Edmonton Zone.

There are no details on the age or gender of the patients who have died.

3 patients have died in the South Zone while four died in the Central Zone. The North Zone has had two people died from the illness this season.

AHS says 1,359,529 doses of the seasonal flu vaccine have been administered.

Nearly 600,000 doses were given in Calgary and surrounding areas while Edmonton and area clinics gave out just over 450,000.