CALGARY -- While many people are focused on the threat of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, medical experts say seasonal influenza poses a much greater concern for those in North America.

Alberta Health Services says another patient who was admitted to hospital for treatment of influenza died this past week.

The patient, in the Central Zone, is the 20th person to die in the province this season because of the illness.

International medical experts, who are keeping a close watch on the spread of the coronavirus in China, say there is a very low risk to residents in Canada and the United States.

Influenza is the main concern for people living in North America, says Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, in an interview with CTV News.

"We're in the middle of a flu season – that is what you should be worried about right now. If you're in China, that's different. If you may have contact with someone from China, that may be a little bit different."

Adalja says we should not be buying masks because doing so is having a "negative impact" on the problem.

"There may be a time when we need them or other countries that may need them and that's creating a supply shock that's really not warranted because there is no general risk to the public in Canada or the United States right now from this virus."

The World Health Organization declared the Wuhan novel coronavirus a global health emergency Thursday.

The disease has already killed 170 people and infected thousands of people around the world.

Canada has three confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease; two in Toronto and one in Vancouver.

The number of doses of the flu vaccine administered in Alberta so far this year (1,346,999) has already surpassed the total given out during the last flu season (1,305,470).

Health officials say the best defence against influenza is through immunization.