CALGARY -- A pair of Calgary businesses have been shut down by Alberta Health Services (AHS) because they were operating in opposition to an order handed down by the province's chief medical officer of health.

The Strength Edge, located at 4828 Pacific Road N.E., was closed on April 6 after inspectors discovered the business was open to the public.

Health inspectors also closed down Shoulder to Shoulder Militaria and Collectibles, at 1340 9 Ave. S.E., on April 3 for the same reason.

Another business, The Shape Shop in Drayton Valley, Alta., was also ordered closed by AHS for being open to the public and offering services that could transmit COVID-19.

Online listings indicate The Shape Shop is a fitness centre and, according to the public enforcement order issued by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, attendance by the public at those types of facilities is prohibited.

The owners of all of the above mentioned businesses were ordered to immediately close and remain that way until the public health order has been lifted.

There have been 11 enforcement orders issued by AHS in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.