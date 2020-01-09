CALGARY -- What started as an investigation into a reported break-and-enter at a southwest Calgary apartment has morphed into a pair of illegal online cannabis dispensaries being shut down, an arrest, and warrants being issued for two people.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue S.W. in the early-morning hours of Aug. 24, 2019, and when officers arrived, they discovered an illegal cannabis operation inside.

No one was in the apartment at the time, and when police executed a warrant under the Cannabis Act later that day, they discovered an estimated $163,000 worth of cannabis products, including:

3.5 kilograms of dried cannabis

Pre-rolled joints

Several types of edibles

Cannabis oils

Cannabis infused creams

An investigation was launched by police, with the assistance of the city's Business Licensing and Development Inspection Services, and in consultation with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

Police say evidence was obtained that identified an illegal online cannabis dispensary operating under two names, Holdenherb and Graydon Green Compassion Club.

Two people, who police say were originally denied licences by the AGLC and city, are believed to have been operating the illicit online sales.

Websites for Holdenherb and Graydon Green Compassion Club were no longer active on Thursday.

"The two individuals are believed to have fled Calgary, likely to Nova Scotia, and are currently wanted on warrants by police for the possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling," reads a release from police.

Chrissy Jennifer Jahntz, 34, is described as being:

Caucasian

167 cms (Five-foot-six)

45 kg (100 pounds)

Blond with blue eyes

Craig Graydon Douglas Bushell, 40, is described as being:

Caucasian

177 cms (5-foot-10)

75 kg (165 pounds)

Bald with hazel eyes

Police say the investigation revealed the property manager was complicit in the cannabis operation.

Investigators from the city's Development Inspection Services and Business Licensing, have charged Jahntz, Bushell and Scott Raymond Tulk, 39, along with Vista Group Inc., Graydon Green Compassion Club, and Alberta Numbered companies 2007668 and 2099942, with:

Unlawfully carrying on the business of a cannabis store without a valid City of Calgary Business Licence

Operating a Cannabis Store without a development permit where one is required

Operating a Cannabis Facility that is not a permitted or a discretionary use in the land use district

Penalties under these regulator charges can include fines up to $10,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

"Illicit operations such as this pose a significant danger to the neighbours, especially in an apartment," said Det. Chris Pollock. "The process used to extract concentrates has a high potential for causing explosions. Operations that include grows also have added fire and mould risks."

The only legal way to purchase cannabis online in Alberta is through the AGLC website, AlbertaCanabis.org.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jahntz and Busell, or on illicit grow and distribution operations is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the city at 311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.