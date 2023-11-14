CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 people escape house fire in Auburn Bay

    Fire crews knocked down a blaze at a home in the southeast community of Auburn Bay on Monday night. Fire crews knocked down a blaze at a home in the southeast community of Auburn Bay on Monday night.

    The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after a southeast home caught fire on Monday night.

    Fire crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Auburn Crest Way S.E. at 11:15 p.m.

    When they arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

    Three people living there were able to get out safely and were not hurt.

    Crews extinguished the fire and say the damage was confined to the front of the home and a vehicle parked outside.

    A neighbouring home sustained minor damage.

