CALGARY -- Alberta health authorities say a COVID-19 outbreak at a condo building in Calgary's East Village has gotten much worse since it was first discovered.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the news in her daily update Thursday, saying the number of cases at the building has more than doubled since last week.

She confirmed that 32 cases have been discovered in the building and 27 of those are considered 'active'.

Three of the patients have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The outbreak at Verve was first mentioned by Hinshaw on June 19 and this week, a letter was sent to residents of the building outlining the health precautions that are being put in place.

This is a developing story and we will have more details…