3 top Calgary Canucks invited to Junior A World Challenge selection camp

The Calgary Canucks will be shorthanded for their trip up north to Fort McMurray and Bonnyville this weekend.

That's because three of their top players have been invited to the west selection camp for the Junior A World Challenge.

Jack Plandowski, who leads the AJHL in scoring with 18 goals and 19 assists; linemate Nolan Dupont, who is third in league scoring with 10 goals and 19 assists; and Nathan Maloney, one of the league’s top defenceman, have made their way over to Winsport for the selection camp.

Plandowski says he's been working for this for a long time.

"It's super exciting," said the 19-year-old.

"It's been a goal of mine. I've been in the league for three years and just seeing teammates and people from around the league go to this tournament and try out, it's been a goal of mine for a while and I'm sure excited."

Camp is underway

Of course, the work has just begun for these three players.

Now, it's all about making the team.

Maloney says he's just going to keep doing what he's been doing.

"Honestly, I think the reason we've been invited is because the coaches have seen what we can do on the ice, so I'm not changing a thing," said the 18-year-old.

"That's what they like to see and that's why they selected us. Not veering away from what we do best and sticking to what makes me great and just keep doing that."

Thirty players have been invited to the selection camp for the west and 22 will make the squad that plays in the Junior A World Challenge.

Dupont was a late invite and says he plans to do whatever it takes to make the roster.

"Getting the chance to wear the maple leaf on my chest, I'm really proud of that opportunity," said the 18-year-old.

"Don't change my game that much, obviously, because he chose me for a reason, and just try to stick to my strengths."

Coach happy for the players

Having three Canucks get the invite is a big feather in the cap for the organization.

Head coach Brad Moran says the players deserve the invites.

"I think it's great," said Moran.

"It's great for us as an organization but for them as well. They've received some individual recognition and been seen around the league and Western Canada as elite players."

The selection camp runs until Friday at WinSport.

The tournament runs from Dec. 9 to 15 in Camrose.