CALGARY -- The province has added four new COVID-19 outbreaks to its list Friday, which consist of a nightclub, a restaurant, a long-term care facility and a private gathering.

Alberta Health announced details of the clusters of illness on its website when it added 102 new cases of coronavirus to the provincial totals over the past 24 hours.

The new outbreaks are:

Cactus Club on Calgary's Stephen Avenue (six cases, one recovered)

Fire N Ice Lounge on 16 Avenue S.W. (12 cases, all active)

Trinity Lodge Retirement Residence (five cases, all active)

Private gathering, Calgary (18 cases, all active)

The province is withholding details on all the cases, including the time and place for the private gathering, for the purposes of patient confidentiality.

"It was a gathering where at least one individual was symptomatic though not aware of it at the time," said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health in an email to CTV News.

McMillan added Alberta's chief medical officer of health has noted the risk of contracting COVID-19 in such environment before.

"We continue to urge all Albertans to practice physical distancing, wash your hands regularly, wear a mask when physical distancing isn’t possible, and follow all the other guidance provided."

NO DETAILS ON FIRE N ICE OUTBREAK

Officials at Fire N Ice have not shared any details about possible COVID-19 cases connected to any gatherings at its business and have not responded to multiple requests from CTV News for comment.

Meanwhile staff at Stephen Avenue's Cactus Club have informed patrons who visited the restaurant between July 2 and 10 that they may have been exposed and urged them to seek testing as soon as possible.

According to the latest data, there are now 338 active cases of COVID-19 in Calgary and 859 active cases in Alberta.

The province also added two more deaths, bringing that total to 167.