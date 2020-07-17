CALGARY -- One man faces seven charges and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect following a significant drug bust in the Beltline.

The drug trafficking investigation began in February following a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Officers searched a home in the 200 block of 13th Avenue S.E. Tuesday afternoon and seized a sizable quantity of illicit drugs and $30,000 in cash.

The seized drugs include:

Cocaine (four kilograms in brick form)

Oxycodone (1,102 pills)

MDMA (133 grams)

Psilocybin (116 grams)

Ketamine (28.6 grams)

GHB (four pills)

Liquid codeine (35 bottles)

Officers arrested Jesse Dale Jonsson near the home. The 25-year-old was subsequently charged with six drug trafficking-related offences and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Jonsson is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 26-year-old man in connection with the investigation.

Dakota Rickie Foster is described as:

Approximately 173 cm (5'8") tall

Weighing roughly 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having blue eyes and brown hair

Having a tree' tattooed on the front of his neck

Having tattoos on both arms and on his fingers

Anyone with information about Foster's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.