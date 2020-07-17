CALGARY -- One man faces seven charges and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect following a significant drug bust in the Beltline.

The drug trafficking investigation began in February following a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Officers searched a home in the 200 block of 13th Avenue S.E. Tuesday afternoon and seized a sizable quantity of illicit drugs and $30,000 in cash.

The seized drugs include:

  • Cocaine (four kilograms in brick form)
  • Oxycodone (1,102 pills)
  • MDMA (133 grams)
  • Psilocybin (116 grams)
  • Ketamine (28.6 grams)
  • GHB (four pills)
  • Liquid codeine (35 bottles)

drugs, trafficking, Jesse Jonsson, Dakota Foster

Officers arrested Jesse Dale Jonsson near the home. The 25-year-old was subsequently charged with six drug trafficking-related offences and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Jonsson is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 26-year-old man in connection with the investigation.

Dakota Rickie Foster is described as:

  • Approximately 173 cm (5'8") tall
  • Weighing roughly 91 kg (200 lbs)
  • Having blue eyes and brown hair
  • Having a tree' tattooed on the front of his neck
  • Having tattoos on both arms and on his fingers

Anyone with information about Foster's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.