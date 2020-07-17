Advertisement
$430K in drugs seized from Beltline home, warrant issued
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dakota Foster in connection with a significant drug bust in Calgary's Beltline on July 14 (Calgary Police Service)
CALGARY -- One man faces seven charges and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect following a significant drug bust in the Beltline.
The drug trafficking investigation began in February following a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Officers searched a home in the 200 block of 13th Avenue S.E. Tuesday afternoon and seized a sizable quantity of illicit drugs and $30,000 in cash.
The seized drugs include:
- Cocaine (four kilograms in brick form)
- Oxycodone (1,102 pills)
- MDMA (133 grams)
- Psilocybin (116 grams)
- Ketamine (28.6 grams)
- GHB (four pills)
- Liquid codeine (35 bottles)
Officers arrested Jesse Dale Jonsson near the home. The 25-year-old was subsequently charged with six drug trafficking-related offences and proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Jonsson is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 26-year-old man in connection with the investigation.
Dakota Rickie Foster is described as:
- Approximately 173 cm (5'8") tall
- Weighing roughly 91 kg (200 lbs)
- Having blue eyes and brown hair
- Having a tree' tattooed on the front of his neck
- Having tattoos on both arms and on his fingers
Anyone with information about Foster's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.