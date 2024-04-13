5 Calgary-born hockey player help take University of Denver Pioneers to NCAA national championships

Five Calgary-born hockey players have helped the University of Denver win the 2024 Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship.

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Denver Pioneers are the first NCAA team to reach 10 men's national championships.

There are six Albertans who play on the team, with five born from the Calgary area.

Among them is goaltender Matt Davis who made 35 saves in a 2-0 shutout against the Boston College Eagles.

Davis was named the National Goaltender of the Month for March by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Backup goalie Freddie Halyk hails from Cochrane, and defenceman Kent Anderson was also born in Calgary, as was forward Rieger Lorenz and forward Carter King.

This is Denver's second national championship in the past three years.