CALGARY -- The Calgary Folk Festival will be going ahead with its sixth annual Block Heater event that has been reimagined into a digital experience.

The event will occur on two digital stages nightly from Feb. 16 to 19.

Kelly Clark, artistic director for Calgary Folk Music Festival is excited to be still supporting artists despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's really exciting to still be able to support artists, to put artists and audience together and to be able to provide some fees to artists and so help them with their careers,” said Clark. “I think that it's just exciting for the festival to be active, working with Music and Musicians, because that's our, that's our modus operandi.”

The event will host 23 different artists some local, others from across the globe and will feature fan/artist interaction.

Artists set to appear include, 100 mile house, Kelly Bado, Dr. Henry Band, Cris Derksen and Lisa O’Neill.

“Audiences can expect to have some interactive moments, and intimate moments with some of the artists,” Clark said. “(They) will have an opportunity to engage with them and the artists will be able to see the audience on the stream.”

Clark added that it’s an opportunity for people to see artists they would have otherwise had to travel to see.

Tickets, artist roster and schedule for the event are up on calgaryfolkfest.com.