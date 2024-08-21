7 Calgary coworkers to split $5M Lotto 6-49 win: 'Most of us are investing'

Seven Calgary coworkers have won a whopping $5 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.

The prize will be split among colleagues Edmond Beti, Jeremy Buckley, Faye Brautigam, Cindy Einarson, Christopher Ford, Eamon O’Nyons and Jason Penhalagan.

"I’m the first one at work every morning," said Einarson in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release. "Edmond came to me with the ticket and told me."

Brautigam, meanwhile, said she thought she was being fired when her colleagues called her.

"They told me to take it off speaker phone," she said. "It took a while to sink in."

The coworkers have purchased Lotto 6-49 tickets together for six years.

They won the June 29 draw by matching the numbers selected: 6, 7, 30, 33, 35 and 39.

"We had two people check on their apps and two others compare the numbers with the winning selection online," Beti said. "We just couldn’t believe it."

Though all seven have different plans for their windfall, Beti says none of them are quitting.

"Most of us are investing it for retirement or towards mortgages.”

The group purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Crowchild Trail N.W.