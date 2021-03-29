CALGARY --

Whiteout conditions, high winds and ice encrusted roads combined to trigger a pile up of as many as 70 vehicles on the TransCanada Highway just east of Brooks Monday morning.

RCMP said the crash started around 7 a.m involving many tractor trailers, mixed with small cars and trucks.

Despite the scale of the carnage and mix of vehicles, there were no fatalities reported. Seven were transported to hospital, two with serious injuries, but all were expected to survive.

Veteran truck driver Peter Loewen was hit three times this morning, largely escaping injury, but he says it was close.

"It was really scary," Loewen recalled. "I was just going to walk around and see what happened to my trailer, then all of a sudden I got hit again and I got hit a little bit by the steering wheel on my ribs."

"So I though I better stay in the truck, it's safer than going out and looking what happened," Loewen says.

The massive pileup closed the highway's westbound lanes for most of the day as tow crews battled brutal conditions to pick apart the wreckage.

Further west between Brooks and Strathmore many more vehicles littered the ditches, some simply stuck, others rolled on their sides or jack-knifed. EMS reports two others were transported to hospital from those crashes.

Road conditions were patchy, going from bare and dry to ice-covered with near zero visibility several times along the route between Calgary and Brooks.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic was being detoured to Highway 1A.

Futher west of the major crash scene, several vehicles left the highway including a tractor-trailer that ended up on its side near Cluny.

A reception centre has been opened at the Heritage Inn at 1217 Second Street West in the city of Brooks to accommodate stranded travellers.

Due to the evolving situation on Highway 1, the Brooks RCMP, the Brooks Fire department, and the City of Brooks have set up a reception area at the Heritage Inn (1217 2nd Street W at the south building) for travelers who are choosing not to continue. — City of Brooks (@CityofBrooks) March 29, 2021