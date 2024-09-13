A break from the rain for the weekend

That low-pressure system that dumped rain over Calgary on Thursday is working its way out of the province but still pushed some gusty northwesterly winds into the city to kick off the weekend.

Even still, Calgary managed to eke out a slightly above-seasonal high of 19 C on Friday.

Temperatures will trend slightly cooler throughout Saturday and Sunday but conditions will remain relatively stable with a mix of sun and cloud and some breezy southwesterly winds on Saturday.

We get a nice lift in the jet stream heading into Monday, with enough warm air and high pressure returning to southern Alberta to allow the city to climb back up to a high of 19 C, but another low will start to work its way back into the province by the time we get into Tuesday.

That system is shaping up to bring another round of rain and cooler temperatures for the next couple of days.

Taking a look back at this week's rain event, we have some rainfall totals from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The area to receive the most rainfall over 48 hours was Rosemary, just west of Duchess, which received a whopping 81.6 millimetres of precipitation.

It was about half of that here in Calgary, with 40.6 millimetres reported.