CALGARY -- Children and the young-at-heart are encouraged to submit their designs for the Calgary Tower's LED light show display and winning selections will appear on the tower in the coming weeks.

The Help Us Light the Tower contest offers Calgarians the chance to program an upcoming light show.

"We understand that self-isolation can be tough, so we have a fun contest that you can participate in from the comfort of your home," explained Calgary Tower officials in a statement posted on the tower's website.

"We’re offering Calgarians a chance to create their own unique light show ideas and a few winning designs will be turned into real life LED lightings on the Calgary Tower."

To take part in the contest, download the Calgary Tower light show colouring template.

The designated numbered zones on the template may be coloured by hand or computer and submissions may include up to 16 colours.

"The easier it is to translate into a real show, the better your chances are of winning."

To submit the entry, send a photo or screen capture of it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MyTowerLights and describe the inspiration for your design.

The winning selections — which will be displayed on March 29, April 3 and April 9 — will be chosen based on creativity, the inspiration for the design and the ability for the design to be used as a light show.

Images of the designs will be shared on the Calgary Tower's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.