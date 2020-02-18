CALGARY -- A pair of Calgary councillors are calling for all of their peers to be put under the microscope after questions arose regarding Ward 2 Councillor Joe Magliocca’s travel expenses.

Jeromy Farkas and Sean Chu say they don’t want to limit an investigation to just one councillor, but instead suggest a forensic audit of all council members.

"We need to do everything we can to rebuild the public trust by showing the public we have nothing to hide," said Chu. "Personally, I always welcome any kind of review of our budget and the process."

Eight of the 15 members of city council have already signed on to a notice of motion calling for a forensic investigation into Joe Magliocca’s 2019 expenses from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) in Quebec City.

Farkas and Chu will attempt an amendment at the Feb. 24 Council meeting to ask the city auditor to conduct a forensic investigation into city council’s ward office and FCM conference expense claims submitted since the October 2017 election.

The proposed audit would be conducted by a specialist under direct oversight of the city auditor’s office in order to ensure independence and objectivity.

Farkas says council must open its books and act swiftly. "We are facing a crisis of confidence," said Farkas. "The problem is greater than any one member of council, and it will require concrete action from every member of council in order to begin to fix it."

Magliocca, who signed on to the original motion, has already publicly apologized to council after expensing $6,400 at the 2019 FCM conference. The money he expensed was about double the amount of any of the nine councillors and mayor who attended.

It was later revealed a number of the politicians from other centres who Magliocca claimed to be dining with said they couldn’t recall having met him.

Magliocca has yet to comment as well on a $163 lunch he had with Integrity Commissioner Sal Lovecchio last summer that was expensed to taxpayers.

Lovecchio has recused himself of the investigation, claiming that he didn’t know the lunch was expensed to the city.

Council will also debate a separate motion by Farkas and Chu next week to limit council’s travel expenses. Their motion calls for limiting the number of council members who could attend the FCM each year, placing a ban on expensing alcohol and a requirement that councillors publicly present what they learned at the conference when they return.