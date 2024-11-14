CALGARY
Calgary

    • A daytime high roller-coaster ride starts up on Friday

    A cooling trend begins Friday.

    We will get cut off from the chinook winds, and it will be replaced by a chilly north wind, so just a high of 3 C.

    A couple stray snowflakes are possible Friday morning—but nothing significant.

    Chinook winds will kick back in for Sunday, and that will likely get us back to a double-digit high.

    Next week, a cooler air mass will settle in and drop our high to -2 C by Tuesday.

    Thanks to the amazing students, teachers and volunteer parents from Griffith Woods School for visiting CTV today for our Weather in the Classroom/Studio program.

    It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of your weather unit!

