A daytime high roller-coaster ride starts up on Friday

A cooling trend begins Friday.

We will get cut off from the chinook winds, and it will be replaced by a chilly north wind, so just a high of 3 C.

A couple stray snowflakes are possible Friday morning—but nothing significant.

Chinook winds will kick back in for Sunday, and that will likely get us back to a double-digit high.

Next week, a cooler air mass will settle in and drop our high to -2 C by Tuesday.

Thanks to the amazing students, teachers and volunteer parents from Griffith Woods School for visiting CTV today for our Weather in the Classroom/Studio program.

It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of your weather unit!