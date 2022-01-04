A dozen drivers caught impaired over final weekend of Lethbridge police checkstop campaign

CALGARY -

The final weekend of the Lethbridge Police Service Christmas Check Stop campaign netted a dozen impaired drivers.

That was a substantial increase over the entire campaign, that, up to the weekend, had only taken a single impaired driver off the road. Police had suggested the decline was partly due to less traffic and fewer parties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Overall, 1,760 vehicles were checked over the holiday campaign.

“This year we exceeded what we were hoping to get as far as numbers in totality, including vehicles checked and the number of impaired drivers,” said Acting Staff-Sgt. Brent Paxman. “We’re getting a high percentage of compliance, which is good for anyone on the road.”

In addition to the 12 Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) fails, Lethbridge police issued four warnings and eight IRS for zero tolerance with a graduated driver license.

Three suspended drivers were also caught and 84 traffic safety act violations were issued for a variety of infractions.

No criminal code charges resulted from the campaign. Instead, offenders received a period of license suspension and vehicle seizure, as well as significant fines and fees. Those who receive an IRS fail also have to take an education course and install an ignition interlock device before applying to have their license reinstated.