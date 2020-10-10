CALGARY -- The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Veterans Association Food Bank’s annual Easter dinner in the spring, but the organization came up with something else to serve hundreds of veterans in Calgary.

It turned to a curb-side pick-up for Thanksgiving, relying on volunteers to deliver meals and care packages to veterans from Sylvan Lake to Lethbridge, and everywhere in between.

"We have volunteers here today to deliver 125 care packages to veterans across southern Alberta, not just in Calgary," said Charles Redeker, with the food bank.

With restrictions on gathering, the association felt bringing the food to the veterans at home, was the only option.

"We got to do something, and this is a really small thing for me," said volunteer Chris Morrison, who delivered 12 hampers to vets in Calgary.

"Most of them are very, very thankful, which it isn’t them that should be thanking, it’s us who should be thanking them."

The meal bags were full of various dinners, including turkey and mashed potatoes, and iconic staple for Thanksgiving.

“(We had) beef stew, we’ve got perogies and sausage – there’s chicken and rice meals,” said Redeker.

Redeker says with Remembrance Day next month, the association is asking for volunteers and food donations as it prepares for its Christmas rush, where it will make 250 to 300 hampers.

Hampers delivered today are for a range of veterans; some in their early 20s, the oldest at 98.

“The military, there’s such a level of camaraderie,” said Caprice Brunelle, a retired captain, who spent 27 years in the Canadian military.

“So being able to serve other people that were in the forces especially at Thanksgiving is really special.”

The Veterans Association Food Bank serves more than 450 former military members.