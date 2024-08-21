'A huge impact': Lethbridge groups fundraising at Whoop-Up Days

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Plenty of people and businesses are taking part in this year's Whoop-Up Days and some local non-profits and organizations are also raising money.

Jumbo ears have become perhaps the most well-known food offering at Whoop-Up Days.

But what you might not know is that the jumbo ears are also a fundraiser for the Lethbridge Longhorns High School Baseball Academy.

“We had a couple of big orders. Our first order today was 10 so that was pretty hard. But keeping up was pretty fun and it's not too hard of work so it's pretty fun,” said Brett Smith, shortstop for the Longhorns.

Players, coaches and parents take turns running the stand. The money raised will help the team pay for its operational costs during the season.

“It's a huge impact. It's a great way to make some money and get some experience doing this sort of thing. It'll really go towards tournaments, funding, hotels, all apparel and everything,” Smith said.

Another Whoop-Up Days staple is the 50/50 draw. For the first time, Lethbridge Family Services (LFS) will be the organization taking home half the pot.

The money would go a long way in supporting LFS’ programming.

“It would make an absolutely huge impact, especially with Angel Tree. Last year we had over 4200 children so that would be a really big help with us,” said Lindsay Prete, events and special projects coordinator for LFS.

“And then with our immigrant services, we're still seeing new immigrants coming in and we need all the help we can get with that and our disability services.”

Some groups are getting creative with their fundraising efforts. The Chinook Sexual Assault Centre is offering a bike check for the first time at Whoop-Up Days.

Now you can lock your bike just outside the grounds while volunteers watch it. The check is free of charge but donations are encouraged.

“Lethbridge exhibition had this great idea to promote people to ride their bikes to reduce some carbon emissions and help with the parking situation,” said Kristine Cassie, CEO of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre.

“They asked if we could come in and do this. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to get our name out there.”