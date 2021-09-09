'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures

Hundreds of Albertans have had surgeries and other procedures cancelled due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. (File photo) Hundreds of Albertans have had surgeries and other procedures cancelled due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. (File photo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate

Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon