CALGARY -- A Monday afternoon fire in a northeast neighbourhood caused significant damage to one home and a neighbouring residence had its siding melted as a result of the heat.

Crews responded to Aberdare Way N.E. and encountered heavy smoke and flames shortly before 3 p.m. following multiple calls to 911 reporting a fire.

A search of the burning home confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the blaze and the occupant of a neighbouring home with heat-related siding damage exited unharmed prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread from the house and fence to other properties but the damage to the initial home was extensive.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.