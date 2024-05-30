Accessibility on display at this inclusive playground in N.E. Calgary

In celebration of AccessAbility Week, a playground manufacturer is highlighting an inclusive playground in the northeast Calgary community of Tuxedo Park.

“Whether someone has a mobility issue or a sensory processing disorder, playgrounds should be spaces where everyone feels like they belong and can have fun,” Landscapes Structures said in a news release.

Calgarians of all ages and abilities have already been enjoying the park, located at 202 29 Avenue N.E., which is less than a year old.

However, on Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon, it is playground designers' and park staff’s turn to play and learn.

Jill Moore, an inclusive play specialist and advocate of the disabled community, is sharing insights about playground design.

“(Moore) was born with spina bifida, so she has always used a wheelchair to get around, but that never slowed her down,” the news release reads.

“She competed in Parapan American Games in Toronto and the World Games in Doha, Qatar. Now she works for playground manufacturer Landscape Structures, helping them create innovative play spaces that are welcoming to people of all abilities.”

There’s tons of equipment to explore including the We-Go-Round, a merry-go-round that accommodates wheelchairs; the Cozy Dome where kids with sensory processing disorders can have some quiet time and the We-Go-Swing, an inclusive swing that can accommodate mobility devices.

According to the city’s website, the goal is to have one inclusive play space or recreational opportunity within a five-kilometre radius of every Calgarian.

“Whether a child or caregiver is blind or low-vision, deaf or hard-of-hearing, whatever their abilities, working with parks and recreation departments to make sure those spaces are welcoming to all people is important,” states Landscapes Structures.

Anyone wanting to learn more about Calgary's inclusive and accessible playgrounds can visit the city's website.