CALGARY -- When Calgary mother Kim Dunn woke up on the morning of Thursday May 7, she was devastated to discover that her daughter’s special needs bicycle was stolen.

“I was shocked and I couldn’t understand why somebody would steal it because it’s heavy and not an easy bike to maneuver,” she said.

“It’s such an important bike for my child because it helps her balance, her independence, and it really would boost her self-esteem.”

The adaptable bicycle was taken from the front yard of the Dunn family home on Martindale Mews N.E.

It was on loan from the Cerebral Palsy Association of Alberta and being used by 12-year-old Trinity Dunn, who was diagnosed at a young age with Glucose Transporter Type 1 Deficiency Syndrome.

The disability is very rare and affects only about one in about 900,0000 children, says her mother.

“It causes seizures, balance issues, speech delays and fine motor issues,” Dunn said.

“My daughter was pretty upset to find out that her bike was stolen and came home crying.”

The Dunns filed a report with the Calgary Police Service, but no one has come forward to return the stolen bike.

Nearby family

That news was heartbreaking for a nearby family who also has a child with a disability.

“I felt just horrible for this little girl,” said Teena Prevost.

“Kids need this special equipment to feel and play like normal children and it was just taken away from her.”

As a result, Prevost took to social media and offered to donate her child’s old adaptable bike.

“I just hope she can use this,” she said while shedding a tear.

The Dunn family graciously accepted the offer, which put a giant smile on young Trinity’s face.

The 12-year-old’s response to receiving the gift was simple and short, but spoke volumes.

“I’m happy,” she said.