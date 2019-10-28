

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – In an effort to reduce security wait times for domestic passengers during peak travel periods, a third interim pre-board screening area has been constructed at Calgary International Airport.

The screening area for domestic passengers and crews in concourse B, which debuted Monday, will operate Sundays through Fridays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"We know guests have had long waits at peak times to be screened for domestic flights and this additional locations will help increase capacity and make travel faster and easier," said Chris Miles, Calgary Airport Authority's vice-president of operations, in a statement released Monday.

The three security lines (two regular and one for priority, family, and accessible guests) of the concourse B pre-board screening area will bring the total number of Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) lines at the airport to 13. The new lines are expected to reduce volumes at the existing screening areas in concourses A and C.

For current domestic and international security wait times at YYC, visit CATSA - Calgary International Airport