Adoption event at Calgary mall marks National Pet Appreciation Week

Calgarians who already own pets and those who are looking for a new furry friend will be able to participate in a number of events for National Pet Appreciation Week.

First, the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is hosting an adoption event for residents looking to open their homes to pets that are in need.

The group says it's seen a big jump in the number of animals coming into the shelter, so want to provide Calgarians who are able to adopt them a chance to do so.

"In 2021, AARCS began managing adoptions for The City of Calgary as a partnering agency. Together, we have helped hundreds of animals into new loving homes," said Deanna Thomson, executive director for AARCS in a release.

At the event, which is taking place at the Skechers location in Sunridge Mall, the shelter will receive a $20,000 grant from BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love in honour of the organization's pet-saving efforts.

In addition to the adoption event, the City of Calgary is offering microchipping for owners who bring their cats to be licenced with the city's animal services.

Officials say the device contains all identification information about your pet and can help staff reunite animals with families if needed.

"A microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is quickly and relatively painlessly implanted beneath your pet’s skin between the shoulder blades," officials said in a release.

The event takes place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Animal Services Centre, located at 2201 Portland St. S.E.