Two vehicles and an attached garage were severely damaged by a Friday afternoon fire in a southwest neighbourhood.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Allister Robin says crews were called to the 300 block of Bridlewood Court S.W. shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of a vehicle fire. On arrival, firefighters encountered an attached double-garage fully engulfed in flames with two vehicles within.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and pressurized the attached home.

Two adults and a child escaped from the home unharmed and a dog that had been inside was rescued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews remain on scene to ensure the fire doesn't reignite.