Afternoon fire damages attached garage, two vehicles in Bridlewood
CFD members douse the flames emanating from an attached garage along Bridlewood Court S.W. on Friday afternoon (Mike Yukon)
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 5:56PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 7:10PM MDT
Two vehicles and an attached garage were severely damaged by a Friday afternoon fire in a southwest neighbourhood.
Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Allister Robin says crews were called to the 300 block of Bridlewood Court S.W. shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of a vehicle fire. On arrival, firefighters encountered an attached double-garage fully engulfed in flames with two vehicles within.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire and pressurized the attached home.
Two adults and a child escaped from the home unharmed and a dog that had been inside was rescued.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews remain on scene to ensure the fire doesn't reignite.