CALGARY – Alberta Health Services says a restaurant in northeast Calgary has been shut down due to a number of health violations including issues with food preparation and the presence of insecticide and cockroaches.

Following an inspection, AHS officials discovered a significant cockroach infestation throughout Happy Lamb Hot Pot, located at 100A 999 36 Street N.E.

"Live and dead cockroaches were observed under the kitchen handwashing sinks, food preparation sinks, a chest freezer, in the cool line and dry storage area," the report reads.

Officials say insecticide was also sprayed in the same area where food was being prepared and that same area was found to be extremely dirty.

"There was a heavy accumulation of debris on the floor and wall of [the] cook line, on walls under dishwashing sinks, under food preparation tables and between baseboard and wall by the gas stove."

In addition, a bowl was found inside a container of chili which was used for scooping the product out of it.

Health officials ordered the restaurant to close on Nov. 7 and informed the owners they would only be able reopen once they address the health violations including hiring a pest control company to clear out all pest infestations, repair the damage to the walls and baseboard in the food preparation area and thoroughly clean all surfaces of the restaurant.