AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle

Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.

Alberta Health Services confirmed in a statement on Friday the children’s hospital continues to experience "sustained high volumes of acutely ill patients requiring care in our emergency department, pediatric intensive care and inpatient units," and that the health authority has "made the difficult decision to temporarily pause respite admissions at Rotary Flames House and redeploy our staff to assist in supporting patients at the hospital."

In its statement, AHS said it will work with families to see all respite care patients discharged from Rotary Flames House by Dec. 6.

Other services at Rotary Flames House, including palliative, end of life care and grief support, will temporarily move to the children's hospital with the staff.

"We understand this temporary pause in respite services may be concerning and difficult for our clients and families. We will do our best to resume this important service as soon as possible," AHS said in its statement.

"These are extraordinary times, and we thank Albertans in advance for their support and understanding."