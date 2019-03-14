Alberta Health Services has announced a case of lab-confirmed measles has been discovered in Calgary and is warning residents about possible exposure.

Officials say the patient visited a number of locations in Cochrane and Calgary while infectious:

March 5: Exposure Location: Tim Hortons, 12 Westside Drive, Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Exposure Location: Multi-business facility, 110 – 2 Ave W, Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Exposure Location: Cumbrian Arms Pub, 57 W Aasby Rd., Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 7:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (March 6) March 6: Exposure Location: Multi-business facility, 110 – 2 Ave. W, Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. March 8: Exposure Location: Rexall Pharmacy, 305 1 St. W, Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 1:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. March 11: Exposure Location: Multi-business facility, 110 – 2 Ave. W, Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Exposure Location: Yoshi Grill, 204 5 Ave., Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Exposure Location: Save-on-Foods, 65 Bow St., Cochrane Exposure Time Period: 7:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. March 12: Exposure Location: Cabela’s, 851 64 Ave. N.E., Calgary Exposure Time Period: 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Exposure Location: Re:Grub Deerfoot City, 901 64 Ave. N.E. Unit 5113, Calgary Exposure Time Period: 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Exposure Location: Bella Concert Hall, Mount Royal University, 4824 Mt. Royal Gate S.W., Calgary Exposure Time Period: 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The agency says anyone who believes they were in those locations on March 12 during times noted and have no history of receiving any measles vaccine should attend the AHS Immunization Clinic in Brentwood Mall between 9:30 and 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Those people who believe they were exposed on any other date are no longer eligible for the preventative vaccine but they are still encouraged to review their immunization history and call Health Link at 811 to book an appointment at their local health clinic.

Officials say that those individuals who were in the above locations within the timeframes were born after 1970, have not had measles and have not recieved two doses of the measles vaccine may be at risk of developing measles.

Symptoms of measles include:

fever of 38.3 C or higher and

cough, runny nose and/or red eyes and

a red, blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs

Measles is extremely contagious and is easily spread through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but the disease can be prevented through immunization.

The measles vaccine is offered to all Albertans, free of charge. Children in Alberta typically receive their first dose of the measles vaccine at 12 months old and their second dose between four and six years old.