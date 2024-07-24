Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid smoke

An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the advisory just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of 6 a.m., Calgary's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at 9 (high risk), with Environment Canada expecting it to hit 10+ throughout the day; the highest rating possible.

Calgary's air quality is forecast to improve by Thursday, lowering to six on the AQHI (moderate risk) and dipping to four by Thursday night (moderate risk).

It it's air quality advisory, Environment Canada warned that heavy smoke conditions put everyone at risk, regardless of their age or health.

"The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk," states the advisory.

"People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke such as seniors, pregnant women and pregnant people, people who smoke, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise and people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors."

Calgary is also under a heat warning, with no reprieve expected until Thursday.

"The combination of heat and very poor air quality in smoke will increase the risk to your health," warned Environment Canada.