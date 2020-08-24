CALGARY -- An air quality statement was issued for the Calgary area by Environment Canada due to smoke on Monday evening, however it was lifted by 9:30 p.m. and skies are expected to clear overnight.

"A cold front is moving through southern Alberta bringing a brief period of reduced visibility in smoke," read the alert.

"Air quality will be poor with the cold frontal passage and is expected to improve by the overnight period.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

Those with lung diseases like asthma and COPD can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

The smoke is the result of a number of forest fires in B.C.