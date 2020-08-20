CALGARY -- Smoke from wildfires both south and west of Alberta are expected to enter the province next week, further decreasing air quality.

Calgary's air quality decreased Wednesday, moving from two, a low risk, to four, a moderate risk. This decrease is due to elevated ozone levels caused by Calgary's recent heat wave. It is expected to dissipate in the coming days as the dome of hot air moves eastward.

"Ozone is created when we have a lot of sun and heat in the atmosphere," Sara Hoffman, Environment Canada meteorologist said, "When air quality is expected to reach seven or greater, that's when we'll issue special air quality statement."

That may come as early as next week, as trace amounts of haze were recorded yesterday at Calgary's airport.

British Columbia recorded more than 150 new fires in the past week, with 31 classified as out of control. Smoke from these fires is being pushed into Alberta.

"The upper pattern does look like it will become more southwesterly," Hoffman said, "But there could be some local effects that don't bring it exactly as expected."

It is possible that smoke could dissipate as it crosses the mountains, or could remain elevated. Rain and fire behavior may also prevent smokey skies.

Satellite imaging also shows smoke from California making its way into the province.

Wearing a mask may help reduce smoke inhalation, but the mask must have a proper level of filtration to make a noticeable difference.

Moderate air risk is typically not a concern for healthy individuals. Those with asthma or breathing conditions should consider taking preventative measures. Environment Canada encourages people to keep up to date with air quality, especially those with existing conditions.