Airdrie family enters 'Live Net Zero' competition

Samantha Shannon of Airdrie and her family are participating in the Live Net Zero challenge, hosted by Canadian Geographic and Shell. The challenges cover commuting, home improvements, addressing drafts, heating and cooling efficiencies, electrical power consumption, and eco-friendly vacation planning. Samantha Shannon of Airdrie and her family are participating in the Live Net Zero challenge, hosted by Canadian Geographic and Shell. The challenges cover commuting, home improvements, addressing drafts, heating and cooling efficiencies, electrical power consumption, and eco-friendly vacation planning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina