CALGARY — An investigation into an early morning fire at an Airdrie gas station has determined the fire was deliberately set by someone who first broke into the station's convenience store.

According to the Airdrie Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the Fas Gas Plus at on Main Street shortly after 5 a.m. and found heavy smoke inside the building.

Fifteen firefighters and five fire vehicles responded to the scene.

The fire department put out the fire and ventilated the store before turning it over to RCMP to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.