Airdrie RCMP warns public of suspicious male and vehicle in school zones
CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are warning the public of a suspicious male and vehicle that has been seen driving in school zones.
Officials say they have received two separate reports of incidents occurring on Sagewood Blvd/Drive in Airdrie.
The first incident happened on Feb. 1, when a male driving a white van stopped next to a female walking home from school and offered her a ride home.
RCMP says the female was quick to refuse and ran from the area. There is no description of this male, but he was seen driving a white minivan.
The second incident occurred on Feb. 24, when a male driver of a white Dodge minivan got out of his vehicle and appeared to be following a child.
The child ran away, and the male went back to his van and left the scene, RCMP said in a release.
This male was described as:
- Darker-skinned male
- Shorter in height
- He had a thin, dark beard
- Wearing brown Timberland shoes and a black leather jacket
Anyone with information regarding these incidents, contact RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.