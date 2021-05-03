CALGARY -- The traditional celebration of Canada Day in Airdrie will be altered by the pandemic for the second straight year.

Airdrie Parades announced the cancellation of the 2021 Canada Day parade Monday morning.

"Airdrie Parades has decided not to go forward with a traditional Canada Day parade due to concerns around COVID-19," said organizers in a Facebook post. "Instead, celebrations will continue through the Airdrie Canada Day Home Decorating Contest, the details of which will be released in the coming weeks."

According to Airdrie Parades, this year's home decorating contest is expected to include more homes than the 2020 edition and will offer new prizes. Winners in the 2020 contest received prizes ranging from a smoker to a propane fire table to gift certificates.