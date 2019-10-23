CALGARY — The Calgary Mustangs hockey club is moving to Blackfalds after the sale and transfer of the team was approved by the Alberta Junior Hockey League board of governors.

The new team is expected to begin play in the 2021 season, once upgrades to the Blackfalds Multi-Plex are complete.

Construction on the $20-million expansion of the Blackfalds arena, which will include a second ice surface, is expected to begin in spring 2020 and be completed in time for the 2021 hockey season.

The expansion will also include a library, “as well as a plaza that when not needed for parking, could be used to host local outdoor events and festivals,” according to a joint release from the AJHL and Town of Blackfalds.

The team will be owned by Red Deer businessman Doug Quinn, who will also serve as the inaugural head coach. The name Mustangs will be changed, however a new monicker has yet to be chosen.

“It is a growing and dynamic community, which has shown tremendous support with their commitment to build a new arena,” Quinn said in the release.

“On behalf of myself and the rest of the team, I can guarantee we will be highly motivated and committed over the next two years to build the best culture and team we can. We can’t wait for the rink to be built so we can finally give Blackfalds the Junior A team they have been waiting for.”

This season marks the 56th for the AJHL, which has 15 teams from across the province competing in two divisions.

Blackfalds is about 160 kilometres north of Calgary.

The Mustangs were earlier granted a leave of absence for the 2019-20 season.