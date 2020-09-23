Advertisement
Alberta allows indoor play areas to reopen as colder conditions near
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:57PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:34PM MDT
Effective Sept. 23, indoor play facilities in Alberta are permitted to reopen. For some businesses, like Calgary's Injanation, the announcement comes after they closed for good (file)
CALGARY -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says the province is following B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan and is allowing indoor children's play areas to reopen.
The health order, which went into effect Wednesday, allows indoor recreation, entertainment and play centres to resume operations as long as public health guidances are observed.
Hinshaw announced the move on Twitter, citing the role of play in the healthy development of children.