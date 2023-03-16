Alberta analysts closely watching 'drastic' oil slump

Alberta is closely watching the energy market as oil prices slip to lows not seen since December 2021 and turmoil continues to rattle the global banking sector.

The benchmark commodities for crude oil were trading low as of Thursday afternoon, with West Texas Intermediate at US$68 a barrel and Western Canadian Select at US$52 a barrel.

The Government of Alberta's Budget 2023 has projections for 2023/24 at $79 and $78 respectively.

"If you look at oil prices here in the last week, it's pretty drastic how much they've fallen off, but I would say this is almost a bit of the new reality that we have going forward here," said Jeremy McCrea, managing director of energy research at Raymond James.

The recent closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the U.S. are causing ripple effects through the market.

Markets also saw a pronounced turnaround from Zurich-based Credit Suisse as shares surged Thursday after the Swiss central bank agreed to loan Credit Suisse up to 50 billion francs (US$54 billion) shortly after the lender reported weaknesses, prompting concerns about a potential global economic slowdown.

However, McCrea said the banking crisis is affecting markets as a whole with "near-term movements."

"The complexity of the oil market is so large, I don't think anybody can really pinpoint one item or not in terms of where the prices are really going to go here," before adding that the commodity market is more closely linked to supply issues from producers and demand from consumers.

As to whether these events will continue to hit crude oil particularly hard, another analyst says recent successes will cushion any blows.

Raoul Leblanc, North America energy market analyst for S&P Global insights, says Alberta energy companies use the rally of 2022 to put themselves in a good position.

"They were smart with the money – they didn't go and waste the money, didn't go spend the money, they paid down debt … In other words, they use the good time to prepare for a bad time," said Leblanc.

However, he points out that current oil prices don't signal a "bad time."

"Could it go lower? Absolutely it could go lower," he said.

Analysts are watching to see if Thursday marks the fourth straight day of losses for oil and gas stocks.

CTV News has also reached out to the Alberta's Minister of Treasury Board and Finance to respond to the oil market and its effect on the province.

- With files from The Associated Press and Bloomberg