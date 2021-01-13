CALGARY -- A barbershop in Innisfail, Alta. is attempting to operate under the guise of being a pet grooming shop in an attempt to work around the province's public health order.

Bladez 2 Fadez, co-owned by the niece of the late premier Ralph Klein, reopened to customers Monday morning. An Alberta Health representative, accompanied by RCMP officers, visited the shop Monday afternoon and threatened to issue fines of up to $5,000 per day if it stayed open.

All personal and wellness services in the province were ordered to close as of Dec. 13, 2020 as part of the province's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, a posting on the barbershop's Facebook page announced the shop had become a pet grooming business, as the province has not mandated their closure.

"Since pet grooming is essential service, we are groomers today, as apparently we are pets of the government," read the Facebook post. "We are Offering pet grooming for humans!!!!! We also have dog and cat food available for purchase."

The co-owners of the shop —Natalie Klein and her husband Yanik Brazeau — say they adhered to the province's original 28-day COVID-19-related closure order but refused to heed the two-week extension announced earlier this month.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Ty Rothermal