CALGARY -- As more than 700,000 children and youth prepare to return to class next month, a provincial organization is reaching out to help them with the mental health challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents.

The Alberta Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and dental benefits, recently partnered with two other organizations, Kickstand and the Mental Health Foundation, to launch a messaging service to help inspire young people throughout the school year.

The service, called MoreGoodDays, delivers advice and uplifting messages to mobile phones that are subscribed to its service.

"Youth across Alberta can text 'MoreGoodDays' to 393939 to receive these daily text messages for free," the company said in a release.

The company says it is "critical" for all Albertans to pay attention to their children's mental health needs.

"Children are very resilient," said Brian Geslinger, vice-president of corporate relations at Alberta Blue Cross and a father of three school-aged children, in a statement. "But, like all of us, the pandemic has brought massive change in our lives – and even as we see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we need to be aware that many children are still deeply affected by the stress and uncertainty."

According to a recent study from the University of Calgary that collected data from more than 80,000 students from around the world, one-in-four youth are experiencing elevated symptoms of depression while one-in-five are suffering from high anxiety.

The study also suggested that students, because of the continued health restrictions brought on by the pandemic, are missing milestones that are key to their development.

Alberta Blue Cross also said that Alberta Health Services reported eight times as many youth were admitted to hospital for anxiety disorders than for COVID-19.

2020'S HEALTH TIPS STILL APPLY

Prior to the return to class for students in 2020-2021, the company offered a series of mental health tips to help support children, youth and their families.

Officials say that same advice still applies for this coming school year.

The guidelines include:

Setting out emergency contacts and informing your children about who they are and how to access them;

Establishing bedtime and morning routines before school starts and;

Develop backup plans when your child becomes sick in order to be prepared for emergencies.

For parents:

Take the time to understand when your children are stressed and don't dismiss their concerns;

Talk to your children about world events that they may have heard about so they can understand what is going on;

Manage your own stress as tension can be contagious and;

Help them develop good coping skills to manage inevitable stress that will occur in their daily lives.

AHS offers a wide range of mental health resources to support Albertans through the pandemic. They can all be accessed online.

In addition, Alberta Blue Cross offers plan members access to counselling and psychology supports.