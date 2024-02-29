Alberta Budget 2024: Here's what Calgary gets
The Alberta government unveiled its "responsible plan for a growing province" Thursday afternoon and it comes with $73.2 billion in spending for 2024-25.
That spending includes about $2 billion in major projects and upgrades to Calgary over the next three years., including an extension of Calgary's Blue Line LRT, more student spaces at the University of Calgary and support for the city's massive Event Centre project.
Heading north... to the airport?
Some of the money heading Calgary's way includes $667 million for LRT projects, including money for Green Line construction. Another line of the city's CTrain network will also get more money and it could eventually lead to a route to Calgary International Airport.
Alberta is providing $43.4 million to help extend the Blue Line to 88 Avenue N.E. There's also $2 million in continued funding to explore the feasibility of connecting that line to the YYC Calgary International Airport.
A previous city report looking into an Airport Transit Connector projected the overall cost to link the Blue Line to the airport at around $600 million. The report from administration noted the possible connector was "dependant on future construction of Blue Line N.E. to 88 Ave. Station" and estimated 13,000 riders could take the route by 2048.
That same report estimated the cost to connect the Blue Line from Saddletowne to 88 Ave. N.E. would be about $148 million.
Student spaces
Included in the budget is a plan to provide the University of Calgary with $55 million to increase the amount of spaces in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.
The money is expected to start flowing to the school in 2025 and is anticipated to create an additional 1,000 spaces in STEM.
Overall, Alberta Education spending is set to see a 4.4 per cent increase in 2024-25 to reach $9.3 billion.
Capital funding includes $1.9 billion to plan, design and build new schools and $103 million to increase modular classroom space in areas of the province where it's urgently needed.
Health care
Budget 2024 also sees health-care spending growing by 4.4 per cent overall.
Capital health projects in Calgary include $103 million to add 420 long term care spaces at the Bethany Continuing Care Centre.
Hospitals are getting some help, too, with $70 million going towards increasing capacity at the Foothills Medical Centre's NICU and $67 million to redevelop the emergency department at the Peter Lougheed Centre.
The province will pitch $48 million for the Calgary Cyclotron Facility to manufacture radiopharmaceutical kits. There's also a line item of $700,000 to relocate patients of the Northwest Dialysis Centre to the Richmond Road Diagnostic Centre.
Roads, rinks and officers
Alberta's new budget also pledges hundreds of millions of dollars towards Calgary projects already announced.
The province's contribution to the new Event Centre and community rink is on the books for $267 million in this budget. The rest of its $330 million commitment for road upgrades and Saddledome demolition costs are expected in the next three-year budget cycle.
Previously announced plans to hire 50 more front-line Calgary Police officers is part of a $10 million pledge between this city and Edmonton.
Updates to Olympic Plaza and the expansion of Arts Commons will cost the province $7.8 million.
The province has also set aside $524 million for the ongoing work to upgrade Deerfoot Trail, but in its budget it admitted this year’s funding commitment of $156 million is down from last year’s $187 million toward the project.
The Alberta government says that’s required "to align with expect project timing."
What's not in the budget
Earlier this week, Mayor Jyoti Gondek voiced her wish list for what she'd like to see from the province.
Not included in Budget 2024 is a provincial commitment to help fund the Foothills Multisport Fieldhouse project or money for a Bus Rapid Transit expansion to north central Calgary.
Calgary mayor disappointed
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek voiced her disappointment in the provincial budget’s contributions to the city, but said she isn’t surprised calling it an “austerity budget.”
“Some areas have kept pace with inflation, while others have not. I’m unsure of the rationale about where to invest and where not to,” Gondek said.
“In the end, this budget ignores the present realities facing Calgarians during the affordability and housing crisis.”
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks with reporters at city hall on Feb. 29, 2024. (CTV News)
The mayor questioned the provincial government’s investment in affordability and housing measures, referencing the Alberta Is Calling campaign, meant to attract residents from other provinces.
“We remain concerned that Alberta is calling, but there’s no place for people who are coming here to call home,” Gondek said.
“While there is funding set aside at a provincial level for affordable housing, it’s not clear how much of that will come to Calgary.”
The funding for the CTrain Blue line extension – of $43 million – is good news, Gondek said, despite the city asking for $53 million. She also highlighted money set aside for downtown revitalization projects at the Arts Commons and Olympic Plaza.
“And it’s very encouraging to see dedicated funds for wildfire and drought mitigation, as well as funding for SR1, the Springbank Reservoir,” she said.
According to the mayor, the province will be increasing the amount of money they take from the city for property taxes, which will result in an increase on residents’ property tax bills.
“We were told a year ago that the provincial government would entertain letting municipalities keep more of the property taxes that we collect here,” Gondek said.
“With this budget, I can now confirm for you that the province is in fact taking $96 million more than last year, that’s a 12 per cent increase, as opposed to holding the line or letting us keep more property taxes here as had been promised.”
Chamber generally pleased
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce said it is generally pleased with the 2024 budget, prioritizing fiscal responsibility while still investing in key areas for businesses.
“We see that there’s a lot of key investments in diversification, in decarbonization that really will help spur the success of various industries in Calgary,” Ruhee Ismail-Teja, the vice president of policy and external affairs with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, said.
Some highlights from the budget for the chamber include funding for the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program and the Petrochemicals Incentive Program, which Ismail-Teja highlighted as important initiatives, along with agricultural support and downtown revitalization.
The chamber, however, would have liked to see further investments for small businesses, technology and innovation and housing affordability.
“Small businesses are really the engine of our economy, 95 per cent of businesses in Calgary are small and they continue to face a lot of headwinds, particularly as we think about the economic uncertainty ahead,” Ismail-Teja said.
“And also considering the importance of the tech and innovation sector, we would have liked to see increased funding for incubators, accelerators, for a broader digital strategy and advancing the broadband work that they’re doing just a little bit faster.”
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
'A mentor': Ontario Premier Ford reacts to death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called former prime minister Brian Mulroney a “mentor” and an “advisor” after the news of his death broke Thursday evening.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
-
Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
The provincial government's promised income tax break that would save Albertans hundreds of dollars a year will come in 2026 and 2027.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
198 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. in January: coroner's service
Toxic drugs killed more than six people a day, on average, last month in British Columbia, according to data from the coroner's service released Thursday.
-
Respiratory illness data: COVID, RSV rise, influenza declines in latest B.C. update
Weekly respiratory illness data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control was a mixed bag Thursday.
-
3 people hospitalized after rollover on Highway 1 Thursday morning
Authorities closed part of Highway 1 around Abbotsford after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sooke early Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Body of missing Surrey man found nearly 3 years after he disappeared
The body of a man who was 29 years old when he went missing has been found nearly three years after he got on a transit bus in New Westminster, B.C., and disappeared.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
‘Nobody even thinks about it’: U of S researchers found ancient tsunami traces on the prairies
A pair of University of Saskatchewan researchers have published a paper showing evidence that a large tsunami rolled over the prairies.
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
Regina
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
Sask. docuseries chronicling firefighters unveils second season
A popular docuseries focused on firefighting in the province’s north previewed its second season at Saskatchewan Science Centre.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
-
'A mentor': Ontario Premier Ford reacts to death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called former prime minister Brian Mulroney a “mentor” and an “advisor” after the news of his death broke Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Here's how people are reacting after Bill 21 was upheld by the Quebec Court of Appeal
Quebec's highest court ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21, is constitutional, delivering a major victory to the Francois Legault government. Here's how some groups reacted to Thursday's ruling.
-
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Atlantic
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
Winnipeg
-
Public alert lifted in Gimli following shooting at home
Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli were in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.
-
Winter storm coming to southern Manitoba this weekend: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Flags at City of Ottawa facilities to fly at half-mast in honour of Brian Mulroney
Flags at all City of Ottawa facilities will be lowered to mark the passing of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says.
-
LRT construction delays keeping footbridge near Carleton campus incomplete
A much-anticipated footbridge connecting Carleton University to Vincent Massey Park has been sitting unused for nearly two years, and the delay has everything to do with light rail construction.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
Barrie
-
Sentencing hearing in Orillia for OPP officer guilty of assault
An Ontario Provincial Police officer guilty of assault causing bodily harm for choking and pinning a woman against jail cell bars four years ago arrived at the Orillia courthouse on Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
3 individuals charged in Alliston stolen vehicle investigation face weapons charges
Three individuals, including a 17-year-old, face weapons-related charges in connection with a police investigation in an Alliston neighbourhood earlier this week involving a stolen vehicle.
-
Knife-wielding masked shoplifter injured after struggle with Barrie retail store officer
Police in Barrie hope to identify a knife-wielding masked shoplifter who allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer at a Bayfield retail store.
Kitchener
-
Complaints filed with privacy commissioner over facial recognition vending machines
Two complaints have been filed with Ontario's privacy commissioner over facial recognition software in smart vending machines on the University of Waterloo campus.
-
Wellington County OPP lay charges in historic sexual assault investigation
In October 2023, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into reported historic sexual assaults that happened between 1986 and 1991 throughout Wellington County.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Police officer injured in downtown crash
A London, Ont. police officer was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Iconic rocker Neil Young announced as final headliner for Rock the Park
The final piece of the puzzle is now in place for the 20th anniversary of ‘Rock the Park’ in downtown London, Ont. this summer.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
'I really wanted to help': students petitioning Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to induct Chatham Coloured All-Stars
Students at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Chatham are calling on the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to induct the 1934 Chatham Coloured All-Stars team into its Hall of Fame.
-
$24,000 in drugs and cash seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have seized $24,000 in drugs and cash after an investigation.