CALGARY -- The Business Council of Alberta (BCA), alongside the chief executives of some of the province’s largest businesses, have sent a letter to Premier Jason Kenney outlining a three-point plan for economic recovery.

The plan includes the following three steps:

Develop a thoughtful, safe and ethical approach to a gradual and phased-in reopening of the Alberta economy that safeguards health, but also begins to recover lost jobs and closed businesses.

Re-examine Alberta’s short and long-term fiscal model in light of reduced revenues and increased need for government support

Re-imagine Alberta’s long-term economic opportunities and competitiveness by creating a bold and inspiring economic and industrial strategy for the province for the next 20 years

BCA president Adam Legge says the hope is to blend some of the best public health practices with the best businesses practices to ensure a strong foundation for the future.

“These are tough days. We have learned much about our resilience, our strength and our vulnerabilities,” said Legge.

“We have the innovation, talent, resources and food the world needs, but we’ll only reach our potential if we plan our future on purpose."

The BCA notes some of Alberta’s strength lie in its growing agriculture sector, which could create more value out of processing. He also pointed toward the province’s petro-chemical sectors which could create a strong domestic supply chain through the manufacturing of surgical masks.

Legge also pointed to Alberta’s spending as a major issue, but added revenue must be top of mind amid the decline in oil prices and other commodities.

“So we need to be thoughtful and think about things like provincial sales taxes and other taxes, but not just adding the ‘new’, but also looking at the whole picture so we can create a unique tax structure that’s highly competitive for the things we need but on a balanced budget basis," he said.

Premier Jason Kenney has promised a relaunch strategy will be outline for Alberta this week. The province remains optimistic in beginning to open up some aspects of "pre-COVID" life as early as next month.