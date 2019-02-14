

A convoy of trucks is travelling from Red Deer to Ottawa in support of the yellow-vest movement and as many as 400 trucks are expected to take part.

Over 100 vehicles hit the road at about 8:00 a.m. from Central Alberta and hundreds of others are expected to join the group along the way.

United We Roll! Convoy for Canada! passed through Calgary at about 10:00 a.m. and will continue on to Brooks and Medicine Hat before crossing into Saskatchewan.

“We’re pretty excited, we’ve got lots of trucks rolling in,” said Glen Carritt, lead organizer. “And we’re going to get our message heard on Parliament Hill.”

“I have to be here. I have to be here as a Canadian. I have to be here to support these guys and to be heard,” said Karl Nielsen. “Let’s sell our oil and gas while we can still sell it and while we can get a good price for it.”

“I’m here to support Canada, to support hard working people in Alberta that are struggling to make a living. Meanwhile, our Prime Minister is passing laws to block pipelines and keep our natural resources in the ground,” said Dick Clancy, from B.C.

There were originally two convoys planned but they've now joined forces and are planning to drive the route together.

An extra day has also been scheduled in case of bad weather or road conditions but the fleet is expected to roll into Ottawa on the 17th or 18th.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she understands the economic struggle many Albertans have been going through.

“I know that there's a lot of hard working folks who are struggling because of the problems the energy industry is experiencing now, and their voices need to be heard. I hope they are heard,” she said.

Organizers are asking for the carbon tax to be repealed or at least revisited because they say it's not working the way it is.

The group also wants the Trans-Mountain Pipeline to be built as soon as possible.

“The message is that we’re just not happy with the current government. There’s a complete disconnect with the government and we need to get out pipelines in the ground and we need to get Bill C-48 and C-69 abolished and the carbon tax abolished. That’s the message that the current government just needs to start listening to its people,” said Carritt.

The Alberta convoy will meet up with another group from the Maritimes at Parliament Hill.

Horns are blasting- and these trucks are officially on the road. Over 150 trucks are now on their way to Ottawa to pressure the federal government to take action on pipelines. More will join along the way. The fleet should reach Calgary around 10am. #yyc #abpoli #convoy pic.twitter.com/HjxV6o8OQS — Jaclyn Brown (@CTVJaclynBrown) February 14, 2019

