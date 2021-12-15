Alberta couple, wanted on Canada-wide warrant, could be in B.C.

Authorities say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrests of two Albertans wanted in connection with an investment scheme that cost victims approximately $1.3 million.

The couple could also be hiding in the B.C. interior, police say.

Canada-wide warrants have been obtained for the arrests of Fernando Honorate de Silva Fagundes, 65, and his wife, Emilia Alas-As Elasin, 40, by the Alberta RCMP integrated market enforcement team (IMET).

Charges were announced against the couple late last month following what police said was a "complex" investigation.

Fagundes, who also goes by the name Jovan Cavallon, and Elasin, who used the alias Janelle Cavallon, are accused of obtaining approximately $1.3 million in funds from investors in Alberta and B.C.

Instead of investing the money, police say they stole it.

They are both charged with:

Fraud over $5,000;

Theft over $5,000; and

Laundering the proceeds of crime.

While Fagundes is accused of perpetrating similar frauds in Portugal, the U.S., Saskatchewan and Ontario, the most recent offences were committed in Millarville, Alta., a small community 56 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

The pair fled the area soon after they were discovered.

A subsequent investigation has led police to believe they are in B.C., possibly in the Kelowna area.

If you have any information with respect to the whereabouts of either Fagundes or Elansin, or suspect yourself to be a victim of this particular scam, you are asked to contact IMET at 403-699-2434 or CalgaryIMET-EIPMFCalgary@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.